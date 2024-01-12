ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Both Ahiwe and Emenike of the APC separately challenged the result of the election.

Alex Otti, Abia State Governor
Alex Otti, Abia State Governor

Recommended articles

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji while delivering the judgment dismissed the appeal against the victory of Otti. She held that the appeal by the PDP lacked merit.

NAN reports that the appeals were lodged against Otti, who won his election on the platform of the Labour Party, LP, by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okey Ahiwe, and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared that Otti polled 175,466 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ahiwe of the PDP, who scored 88,529 votes in the gubernatorial poll that was held on March 18, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, both Ahiwe and Emenike of the APC, who came in third, separately challenged it. However, in a judgement delivered on October 6, 2023, the Abia State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed the petitions and upheld Otti’s election victory.

The verdict of the tribunal was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which also dismissed appeals that were entered against Otti by both the PDP and APC candidates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week