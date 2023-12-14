ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eze and other members of his executive were returned unopposed at the event for a second term.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Eze said that Otti’s emergence was simply the “choice of the masses”.

He spoke during an interactive session with newsmen on the sideline of the group’s Annual General Meeting and end-of-year party in Umuahia.

He expressed gratitude to God for the success of the general elections in the state.

Asked if the staff could have changed the result, he said: “There is nothing we can do because Otti was the person Abia people demanded.

“We, as INEC staff, did the right thing by insisting that the right thing must be done.

“The 2023 governorship election in Abia was free and fair – we did not try to re-write results or do otherwise.”

Earlier in an address of welcome, Eze said that they were celebrating the year-end in thanksgiving to God “after all the hustle and bustle” and tedious task of conducting the 2023 elections.

He gave an account of his stewardship, saying that his administration recorded significant achievements in its three years.

The list included the amendment of the association’s Constitution and the completion of its secretariat.

Others were the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Mortgage Bank for staff loans under the ongoing Home Renovation Loan to civil and public servants.

In a remark, the state Acting Administrative Secretary, INEC, Kingsley Onyeri, commended the commission’s staff members for ensuring that they did the right things that ensured free, fair and credible elections.

Onyeri, represented by the state Head of Operations, Charles Echefu, urged both ISWA and other staff members to continue to promote cordial relationships in the commission.

He also urged them to always engage in conduct that would uplift the interest and image of the commission.

The celebration also featured the presentation of awards to deserving members and the distribution of Christmas gifts to members.

Another major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the ISWA House on INEC premises.

