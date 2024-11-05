We won't go on with 18 year admission rule - Alausa confirms, sets new priorities

Alausa spoke at his inaugural press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. According to him, what led to that initial decision was the way the National Policy on Education was designed.

"We will not be going forward with the 18-year admission benchmark. We will go with 16 years and we are going to meet with JAMB and others on that.

"There will also be exception for the gifted students. 18 years is not part of our policy again,” he said.

Addressing the withdrawal of certificates obtained from Benin Republic and Togo, Alausa stated that the policy would remain in place to help eliminate fake certificates from the system.

Regarding the out-of-school children issue, he noted this as a key priority for the ministry, adding that various solutions would be considered to reduce their numbers. He said the ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide conditional cash transfers as incentives for students to increase school enrollment.

He also mentioned that nutritional programmes would be introduced to support students’ health, thereby enhancing human capital development.