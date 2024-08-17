Akwa Ibom to promote Mary Slessor’s legacies for tourism development

Charles Udoh, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, said this in Uyo on Friday, when Rev. Ini Ukpuho, the Chairman, Mary Slessor Foundation visited him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mary Slessor, a Scottish missionary, who worked in Nigeria and lived among the Efik people, is known for stopping the killing of twins

Udoh said that the state would showcase the legacies of Mary Slessor by developing an attractive site that would pull the attention of tourists.

“Tourism is a major revenue earner globally. The Akwa Ibom Government will drive all possibilities towards boosting tourism in the state.

“Part of the plan is to institute a festival of twins to accentuate the work of the Scottish Presbyterian missionary who stopped the killing of twins in the part of the world,” he said.

Earlier, Ukpuho, said the visit was in line with Governor Umo Eno’s call on the Presbyterian Church to partner with the state government towards promoting Mary Slessor’s legacies.

Ukpuho, also the Coordinating Chaplain of, National Christian Center, Abuja, pledged to provide information and artefacts needed for a productive partnership.