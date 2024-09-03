Akwa Ibom SSCE top scorer awarded ₦1.5 million for outstanding performance

The school’s Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Abraham who disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, said that the top scholar award was instituted to encourage hard work.

Abraham said Zekhome’s performance at the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) was "brilliant and outstanding" He said that the award was the school’s way of encouraging academic discipline, hard work and development of the mind.

“Other scholars have grabbed the cash prize in the past. As an institution, we shall continue to spur our students to be more focused and hard-working.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Academic success is never a miracle, it comes out of painstaking and intentional efforts by teachers, parents and the students,” he said.

Abraham said that out of 193 students of the school that sat for the SSCE, 40 students scored higher grades, and that three of them had ‘A’ in eight subjects.

"Nine other students scored ‘A’ in seven subjects. Our philosophy is to always aspire to be on top because our faith is top,” he added.

Abraham urged parents and guardians to be more committed to instilling discipline and a spirit of hard work in their children and wards