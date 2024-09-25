Akwa Ibom residents capture 5 suspects vandalising high-tension cables

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Bashar Hussaini, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Uyo. Hussaini said the suspects were arrested on September 22, at about 2:30 am in Ikot Obio Ekpong village in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects were caught in the act with the help of the local community while cutting the high-tension cables in the border between Ikot Obio Ekpong and Ikot Ekong village.

“The suspects had also vandalised power infrastructure in Atanuk village, a neighbouring village to the two affected villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the suspects arrested is Uchenna Uguru, the buyer of the stolen cables as well as the suspects, Emmanuel Sampson, Victor Sampson and Kingsley Umoren."

He further said that the command also arrested Joseph Emmanuel, a motorcyclist for conveying the stolen items. Hussaini said the suspects had already confessed to the crime, saying that they struck when the electricity supply was off in the night.

The state commandant said exhibits recovered from the suspects are three bundles of high-tension cables and a motorcycle. Hussaini expressed displeasure at the increasing rate of vandalism of public infrastructure, especially power installations in the state.

He restated the commitment of the command to tackling the menace of vandalism and warned criminal elements to better relocate out of the state. The commandant said that the command would continue to deploy intelligence and community approaches to security as it is yielding positive results.

He called on citizens, community leaders, youths, and residents to continue to partner with the corps by timely disseminating information on criminal activities in their localities for prompt action.

ADVERTISEMENT