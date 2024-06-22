ADVERTISEMENT
AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said that the company was committed to delivering the gas pipeline project on time.

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

The minister disclosed this during an inter-ministerial visit to the gas project at the River Kaduna HDD crossing site, Kaduna State.

He stated that the 614-kilometre project has reached a commendable stage despite the effect of COVID-19 and the prevailing security challenges in some of the host communities.

“We have witnessed the tremendous natural gas pipeline project and we have seen the skill and capacity of both the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and the Chinese Nigeria partnership.

“I’m sure and I’m convinced that this project in line with the presidential mandate will be completed on time by the first quarter of next year.

“It should give all Nigerians confidence in our own ability to do our own project, bring partners in to help and grow the economy,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the project was critical for the country as it would help boost the economy.

He added that the ministry would ensure the timely completion of the project as directed by President Bola Tinubu to create job opportunities, revive industries, improve power and generate revenue.

Ekpo explained that the ministry, in collaboration with NNPC, was working towards expanding the project to other parts of the nation so that every state would have gas and energy security.

He expressed optimism that the project would succeed and Nigeria would be the hub of gas distribution within the sub-region and export gas to other countries.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, stated that it was part of Tinubu’s mandate to complete projects that have positive impacts on the people.

He said that the project would be delivered in good time and Nigerians would see the benefits shortly.

Similarly, Governor Uba Sani, who was represented by his Deputy, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe, said the gas project would solve the state‘s power challenge and improve citizens’ standard of living.

Meanwhile, Howard Wang, Chairman, Brentex CPP Ltd, the contractors, said that they directly employed more than 1,925 skilled and Semi-skilled Nigerian workers for the project.

He added that they had worked in harmony with more than 240 local communities living along the right way for the project.

“BCL has enjoyed tremendous support from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the able leadership of NNPC Ltd, without this support we may have had no magic to perform.

“We also celebrate ourselves, BCL, a consortium of Chinese Government owned companies and a Nigerian local private company that successfully worked together to bring the project to the success it is today,” he said.

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun

