ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The initiative aims to provide sustainable employment while allowing residents to work from the comfort of their homes.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Sunshine Truth]
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Sunshine Truth]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Sunny Francis, ONDEA’s Chairman, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship and Innovation, on Tuesday in Akure.

Francis, who emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative, said it was in line with the state government’s mission to tackle unemployment, boost economic growth and make Akure the tech capital of Nigeria.

He said that the initiative, which is in collaboration with international companies, would span over five years and aims to provide sustainable employment while allowing residents to work from the comfort of their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to creating sustainable employment opportunities for our people.

“This collaboration with international companies allows us to provide high-quality remote jobs that will not only reduce unemployment, but also improve the economic landscape of Ondo State,” Francis said.

The ONDEA chairman said that the job placements would include positions in tech, off-site perimeter surveillance, content creation and design, digital marketing, software development, virtual customer service, remote writing and editing and many others.

He added that the initiative was expected to significantly enhance living standards, and contribute to the state’s overall economic development.

“With more residents gainfully employed, the initiative is expected to enhance living standards and reduce poverty levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The increased income and economic activity generated by these remote jobs will contribute to the state’s overall economic growth, making Ondo State a model for innovative employment solutions in Nigeria,” Francis stated.

He urged interested persons to visit the ONDEA’s portal at www.ondea.ng/remotejobs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

9m adolescent girls face intimate partner violence worldwide by age 20

9m adolescent girls face intimate partner violence worldwide by age 20

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

FCCPC fines Meta and WhatsApp $220 million for data privacy violations [TVC News]

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data