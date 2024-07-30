Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Sunny Francis, ONDEA’s Chairman, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship and Innovation, on Tuesday in Akure.

Francis, who emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative, said it was in line with the state government’s mission to tackle unemployment, boost economic growth and make Akure the tech capital of Nigeria.

He said that the initiative, which is in collaboration with international companies, would span over five years and aims to provide sustainable employment while allowing residents to work from the comfort of their homes.

“We are committed to creating sustainable employment opportunities for our people.

“This collaboration with international companies allows us to provide high-quality remote jobs that will not only reduce unemployment, but also improve the economic landscape of Ondo State,” Francis said.

The ONDEA chairman said that the job placements would include positions in tech, off-site perimeter surveillance, content creation and design, digital marketing, software development, virtual customer service, remote writing and editing and many others.

He added that the initiative was expected to significantly enhance living standards, and contribute to the state’s overall economic development.

“With more residents gainfully employed, the initiative is expected to enhance living standards and reduce poverty levels.

“The increased income and economic activity generated by these remote jobs will contribute to the state’s overall economic growth, making Ondo State a model for innovative employment solutions in Nigeria,” Francis stated.