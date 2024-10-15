Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

The State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who wrote to the state House of Assembly, asked for amendment and increase of the 2024 Budget from ₦395 billion to ₦487 billion.

The letter accompanying the bill for the amendment of the budget was read by the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Benjamin Jaiyeola. A motion for the amendment of the budget was subsequently moved by the House Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, (Owo 1-APC) and was seconded by Olatunji Oshati, (Ose- APC).

Ogunmolasuyi said the bill for amendment if it sails through would address the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and afford the government to implement the ₦73,000 minimum wage for its workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oshati, who seconded the motion, also moved the motion to commit the bill to the Appropriation Committee, saying that the bill would address many things in the state. He added that the bill if passed into law would allow the government to implement its programmes and policies in line with current economic realities.

Also speaking, Stephen Abitogun, (Akure South 2-APC), urged his colleagues to allow the bill to sail through to cater for the needs of the people of the state.

Similarly, Olatunji Fabiyi, (Odigbo- APC), said that without the amendment, there would be no way that civil servants, who are the engine room of government in the state, could enjoy the minimum wage promised by the governor.

The Speaker, Chief Olamide Oladiji, said that without the bill being passed, there would be a slow pace of implementation of the government’s policies and programmes.

“This bill is very important for the state because of the current economic indices and without it, implementation of minimum wage will not be realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is our own little way to support the administration of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“I, therefore, order the bill to be passed to the Finance and Appropriation Committee for proper and thorough screening and be submitted to the plenary,” he said.