Air Force admits to mistakenly killing civilians in Nasarawa airstrike

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), while meeting to condole with the families of the victims at the Palace of the Emir of Lafia on Friday, said the airstrike was accidental.

He said that a series of criminal activities and terrorist attacks including the abduction of primary school pupils necessitated the air operation in the area.

Abubakar, while recalling the incident, explained that the Air Force, acting on intelligence that some terrorists on motorcycles were operating in the area, carried out an airstrike which unfortunately killed innocent civilians.

“The airstrike was conducted after a series of intelligence sighting terrorist elements on motorcycles operating in the area.

“Thereafter, there was a lot of outcry by well-meaning Nigerians that a number of innocent civilians may have been killed during the airstrike.

“This agitated our minds because there is no military the world over; no matter what, the military is employed and paid to protect the lives and property of citizens and whenever the military is accused of killing innocent civilians it is painful to us.

“So, we had to go back and initiate a detailed and more thorough investigation into that incident.

“Sadly, further investigation into the incident revealed that truly, a number of innocent civilians were killed in the airstrike.

“This is what prompted our visit to Nasarawa State today to offer our condolences to the government and the families of those affected and bring closure to the unfortunate accident,” he said.

He also noted that the visit would help the Air Force to be accountable and ensure transparency in all their operations.

The Chief of the Air Staff, therefore, said that they had taken measures to forestall the repeat of such incidents in future.

On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Sule thanked the Chief of the Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force for the initiative to condole with the families of the victims and seek to bring closure to the unfortunate incident.

Sule described the move by the Air Force as novel saying it would bring closure to the matter.

The governor also commended the Air Force and other security agencies for their roles in keeping peace in the state and promised to continue to support them in their operations.

Responding on behalf the the families of the victims, Retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, the Emir of Lafia, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and Chief of the Air Staff for the condolences.

He said the families and the people of the state have accepted the apology by the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, saying that it would go a long way in the healing process.

“We express our deep appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force under the leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff for this visit.