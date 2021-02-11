The Podcast is brought to you by African Women on Board (AWB), an independent, non-profit organisation, and is funded in part by Ford Foundation.

She Thrives is an important part of the organization’s ‘Violence Against Women in The Workplace’ initiative and will feature stories from women who have faced violence within their working environments and perspectives from thought leaders.

The 10-episode series anchored by Omoye Uzamere premiered on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 on BEAT 99.9 FM from 1:00pm -1:30pm and was also released on podcast platforms - Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more by 4:00pm on Podcast platforms like. Subsequent episodes will also air at the same times for 9 weeks.

Some of the guests at the Virtual Launch of the Podcast included

African Women on Board (AWB) launches ‘She Thrives’ – A safety in the workplace podcast series

• Oby Uche Ofodile, CEO, MTN Benin Republic

• Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head, Mastercard Foundation

• Nicolette Naylor, International Program Director, Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice; Regional

Director for Southern Africa at Ford Foundation

Dr. (Mrs) Obiageli Ezekwesili, Former Nigerian Minister of Education and Minister of Solid Minerals,

BellaNaija and Beat 99.9 FM are partners to the project

According to AWB Chair, Nkiru Balonwu, “This podcast was created to confront this culture of looking away; to sensitize the public and policymakers about how widespread workplace violence against women is and its effects on women and our society. It was created so women could come out and say, ‘Here’s what I’ve faced and I’m tired of facing it.”

Inem King, the Programme Manager added that “The primary objective of this podcast is to inform the public about the existence and prevalence of workplace violence against women, and detail its adverse effects on women, businesses, societies and economies. It also serves as a springboard for recommendations to relevant stakeholders whose policies, regulations and rules can mitigate this menace.”

The podcast will help stakeholders (women, men, workplaces, regulatory bodies, policymakers, etc.) better understand and tackle violence against women and create policy models that can be applied to workplaces across the continent.

About African Women on Board (AWB)

African Women on Board is an African women-led independent non-profit organisation dedicated to reshaping the future for African women and girls globally by mainstreaming their voices and fast-tracking their trajectory into the leadership roles of the future.

For more information, please visit: www.africanwomenonboard.org

