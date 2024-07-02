Adeleke wants corps members to rebuild Nigeria's unity during service year

Adeleke stated this during the swearing-in of the 2024 Batch B, Stream I corps members on Tuesday in Ede, Osun. He said that corps members played a vital role in nation-building, especially with Nigeria’s new national anthem, which signified dedication to the service of the country.

Adeleke assured the corps members of his government’s commitment to ensuring their security and welfare throughout their service year.

“Measures have been put in place to safeguard your wellbeing and I urge you to avail yourselves of the support systems provided, as we are committed to providing a safe and conducive environment for your personal and professional development.

“The orientation course serves as a foundation for your service year, equipping you with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve your country effectively,” he said.

The governor noted that the mandatory service year remained crucial to the achievements and successes of the serving corps members in the state. He encouraged them to show dedication and enthusiasm by leveraging the various training platforms provided for them.

Adeleke said that his government would continue to support the scheme toward ensuring that its core mandate was achieved in the state.

The NYSC Coordinator in Osun, Agbor Obim, commended the state government for supporting the corps in achieving its established mandate.