ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abokede said that the agency built a development centre for people with disabilities to showcase their abilities in different trades.

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]
Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The General Manager, Osun Community and Social Development Agency, Mrs Funmi Abokede, said this at a two-day media engagement on Programme Result Initiative (PRI) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Abokede said that the projects were executed to ensure that basic and social amenities got to the urban and rural development areas of the state.

According to her, many physically challenged people, widows and vulnerable groups are the major beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the agency, under its Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (CARES), focused on the provision of water, education, healthcare and sanitation.

Abokede said that the agency, through the assistance of the state government, built a development centre for people with disabilities to showcase their abilities in different trades.

“Throughout Nigeria, Osun is the only state that has a Centre for People with Disabilities.

“The centre is located in Edunabon town and some states have visited Osun to study the model,” she said.

Abokede, however, appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure maintenance of the projects, for sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mission and vision of the agency is to care for the poor and those in need in many communities across the state, through the provision of basic amenities such as water and health facilities.

“Our vision is to also ensure that government’s presence gets to grassroots,” she said.

The general manager appealed to the media to support the agency by educating communities on the maintenance and sustainability of the projects executed in their various communities.

Abokede also commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his support for the agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

Ebonyi lawmaker partner Nwifuru to end 10-year power blackout in his constituency

Ebonyi lawmaker partner Nwifuru to end 10-year power blackout in his constituency

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Attacks on passengers, BRT buses will no longer be taken lightly - Lagos govt

Attacks on passengers, BRT buses will no longer be taken lightly - Lagos govt

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria