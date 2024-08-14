Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

The General Manager, Osun Community and Social Development Agency, Mrs Funmi Abokede, said this at a two-day media engagement on Programme Result Initiative (PRI) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Abokede said that the projects were executed to ensure that basic and social amenities got to the urban and rural development areas of the state.

According to her, many physically challenged people, widows and vulnerable groups are the major beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the agency, under its Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (CARES), focused on the provision of water, education, healthcare and sanitation.

Abokede said that the agency, through the assistance of the state government, built a development centre for people with disabilities to showcase their abilities in different trades.

“Throughout Nigeria, Osun is the only state that has a Centre for People with Disabilities.

“The centre is located in Edunabon town and some states have visited Osun to study the model,” she said.

Abokede, however, appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure maintenance of the projects, for sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mission and vision of the agency is to care for the poor and those in need in many communities across the state, through the provision of basic amenities such as water and health facilities.

“Our vision is to also ensure that government’s presence gets to grassroots,” she said.

The general manager appealed to the media to support the agency by educating communities on the maintenance and sustainability of the projects executed in their various communities.