ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogundipe is the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Former UNILAG VC, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the new Pro-Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University
Former UNILAG VC, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the new Pro-Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Adetunji Adeleye, Deputy Director, Directorate of Corporate Affairs of the institution, on Monday in Ede. Ogundipe is the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Adeleye said that Ogundipe replaced Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Training and Education of RCCG, in the newly reconstituted governing council of the university.

Born on May 31, 1960, Ogundipe joined UNILAG in 1990 and rose to the rank of a professor in 2002. Ogundipe held different administrative positions before he was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution in November 2017 and completed his five-year tenure in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the Governing Council are; Prof. Shadrach Akindele, Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Prof. Olalere Adeyemi, and Prof. Christian Happi, representing the University Senate; among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

LASEMA confirms no casualties in Orile-Iganmu building collapse

LASEMA confirms no casualties in Orile-Iganmu building collapse

Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Oluwo wants to be addressed as 'His Imperial Majesty'

Oluwo wants to be addressed as 'His Imperial Majesty'

Pulse Sports

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

Supreme Court of Nigeria

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22