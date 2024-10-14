RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

This is contained in a statement by Adetunji Adeleye, Deputy Director, Directorate of Corporate Affairs of the institution, on Monday in Ede. Ogundipe is the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Adeleye said that Ogundipe replaced Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Training and Education of RCCG, in the newly reconstituted governing council of the university.

Born on May 31, 1960, Ogundipe joined UNILAG in 1990 and rose to the rank of a professor in 2002. Ogundipe held different administrative positions before he was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution in November 2017 and completed his five-year tenure in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT