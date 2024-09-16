ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja Delivery Van Union calls on Wike to end extortion over haulage permits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman added that drivers of delivery vans and other drivers in the FCT were being harassed and extorted by consultants in the name of haulage permits.

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [News Digest Nigeria]
Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Chairman of the union, Malam Lawal Abdullahi, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Abdullahi said that drivers of delivery vans and other drivers in the FCT were being harassed and extorted by consultants in the name of haulage permits. He explained that two different consultants claimed to be engaged by two different agencies of the FCT Administration to issue haulage permits to drivers.

He said that one of the consultants allegedly engaged by the Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage, issued an FCT/State Haulage Permit to motorists, in the name of FCTA Joint Tax Board.

He added that the other consultant, D.S Alade Global Ltd, issued a Haulage and Goods Movement Permit, allegedly from the FCTA Transportation Secretariat. He described the development as double taxation from the same FCT Administration and urged Wike to do something about it.

According to him, Abuja drivers are forced to purchase dual permits at costs varying from ₦35,000 to ₦50,000, depending on the seller.

“Surprisingly, each consultant of the two agencies claims legitimacy and discredits the other, leaving the drivers at the receiving end, who end up buying the two permits to avoid arrest.

“This has left taxpayers in a dilemma; unsure of which permit is valid.

“To add to our frustration, when taxpayers request to make payments into a government account, the consultants insist on collecting cash, thereby fuelling suspicions on the actual destination of the money.

“Also, the consultants collecting the fees for the permit tagged, “Wike’s Document” do not appear to have any legitimate ties with the FCT Administration, yet they continued to swindle drivers of their hard earned income.”

The chairman lamented that many unsuspecting drivers were falling prey to the illegalities, stressing that the situation required the immediate intervention of the FCT Minister,

“We are calling on Wike to take immediate action by abolishing these illegal permit payments.

“We also want the FCT minister to investigate the anomaly and prosecute those using Wike’s name to extort drivers,” he said.

Abdullahi called for stakeholders’ engagement regarding the issuance of haulage permits to ensure everyone was on the same page and find a lasting solution to the problem. He equally urged responsible agencies to carry out awareness campaigns to educate drivers about their rights and responsibilities, and where to seek redress when extorted.

When contacted, a top official of the Transportation Secretariat acknowledged that the secretariat engaged a consultant to issue haulage permits to motorists. The official assured that the issues raised by the drivers would be looked into.

