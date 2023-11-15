ADVERTISEMENT
ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

News Agency Of Nigeria

Malam Auwalu Umar, Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the University, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Zaria.

Umar said the agreement was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) jointly signed by both parties at the University of Nairobi in Kenya.

He added that the MoU was for a period of five years and it shall be governed by the Nigerian and Kenyan laws subject to national and international jurisdictions.

He said that the main objective of the MoU was basically to provide directly or in collaboration with other institutions’ facilities for university education.

“The facility for the university education includes technological, professional education, research, transmission of knowledge and the stimulation of intellectual life and cultural development.

“Other areas of collaboration as captured in the MoU include joint proposals for solicitation of funding and exchange of information as well as documentation both written and electronic,” he said.

Umar added that both institutions agreed on the use of each other’s facilities subject to adequate prior notice and convenience.

He said the parties also agreed to the exchange of faculty members in the field of mutual interests and on terms to be agreed upon.

“The MoU seeks for collaboration in joint research and publications, academic writing, alumni relations, partnerships and stakeholder engagements.

“The two African universities will engage in capacity building through exchange programmes, research output, and short courses.

“This is in addition to the exchange of academic data and information, as well as the joint organisation of scientific meetings such as seminars, conferences, colloquiums, and workshops,” Umar said.

He said the parties further undertook to jointly solicit for funds, research grants, contributions, subscriptions and such related funds for the purpose of realizing any or all the objectives of the collaboration.

According to him, Prof. Kabiru Bala, Vice-Chancellor, ABU signed the MoU on behalf of his university, while the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, Prof. Stephen Kiama, stood in for the Kenyan university.

