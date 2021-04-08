The Abia State government has shut down a primary school following the discovery of suspected explosive devices on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The devices were reportedly found by students of Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North local government area of the state, prompting a temporary closure.

The state's Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said initial examination of the devices show evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the Nigerian Civil War which ended over 50 years ago.

"We are awaiting definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident," he said.

The commissioner said security agents are also sweeping the entire school to ensure the protection of pupils and staff.

He said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has also directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations.

Kalu urged citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.

The Civil War, which left millions dead, lasted nearly three years after the southeast region attempted to secede from the country.

Unused bombs during the era have been discovered in parts of the country decades after the war ended.

An unexploded bomb was discovered in Oji River community in Enugu in 2017, and a suspected Civil War era bomb exploded in the state in 2012.

The Ministry of Defence has in the past scanned areas ravaged by the war and recovered several bombs and other explosives especially in the southeast region.

Officials believe numerous explosives continue to pose serious danger in war affected areas.