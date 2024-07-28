ADVERTISEMENT
Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

News Agency Of Nigeria

Otti promised to build a befitting Government House before the end of the year.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti said this on Saturday in Arochukwu, while inaugurating the newly constructed office of the Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area (LGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that successive governments in the state had operated from rented office accommodations, most of which have become dilapidated.

The past administrations of Senator Theodore Orji and Dr Okezie Ikpeazu began the construction of a Government House at Ogurube Layout but Otti described the uncompleted complex as substandard and unbefitting for the state.

He, therefore, promised to build a “befitting Government House” before the end of the year.

“Before the end of the year, we are going to bring down those dilapidated structures and build what befits the educated people of Abia,” he said.

The governor also spoke on his choice of the Transition Committee (TC) Chairmen for the Local Government Councils, whom he called Mayors, saying that people kicked against it but that he went ahead to do so.

He expressed delight that “the millionaires and foreign-based professionals, who were not politicians have not disappointed”.

He thanked the TC Chairman of the Local government, Chief Joe Aru, for supporting his entrance into politics in 2014 and sharing in his vision of what the new Abia should be.

In a speech, Aru said that the inauguration of the LGA Secretariat represented the people’s dedication to progress, service and community development.

“It is a testament to our resilience and our unwavering commitment to support Gov. Otti’s effort at building a new Abia.

“The new Arochukwu LGA Headquarters will serve as the nerve centre for our local government operations and a place where impactful policies are formulated, services coordinated and community engagement fostered,” he said.

Aru promised to address other major problems facing the people of the LGA.

He also thanked the governor for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to serve.

