ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President also commended the elder statesman for his courage and unbending disposition to the pristine values of truth and justice.

Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chairman and Publisher of Vanguard Media Ltd [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]
Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chairman and Publisher of Vanguard Media Ltd [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and the Nigerian media community to celebrate a pacesetter, an inimitable man of letters, and a bastion of journalism.

“The President salutes Pa Amuka-Pemu for his service to the nation through the artistry of his pen and intellect, and for his contributions to the media and beyond,” Ngelale said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngalele said the President also commended the elder statesman for his courage and unbending disposition to the pristine values of truth and justice. He acknowledged his role and efforts in the pursuit of a greater Nigeria.

“The President prays for many more years in good health for the esteemed journalist and his family,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

6 prominent Nigerians with near-death ordeals over June 12 struggle

6 prominent Nigerians with near-death ordeals over June 12 struggle

Governor Mohammed promises to work hard to end hardship in Bauchi State

Governor Mohammed promises to work hard to end hardship in Bauchi State

Is Nigeria's democracy delivering? Opposition questions govt's performance

Is Nigeria's democracy delivering? Opposition questions govt's performance

Governor Sanwo-Olu charges young Nigerians to stop drug abuse

Governor Sanwo-Olu charges young Nigerians to stop drug abuse

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

President Bola Tinubu, Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan and US President, Joe Biden.

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria