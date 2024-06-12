A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and the Nigerian media community to celebrate a pacesetter, an inimitable man of letters, and a bastion of journalism.

“The President salutes Pa Amuka-Pemu for his service to the nation through the artistry of his pen and intellect, and for his contributions to the media and beyond,” Ngelale said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngalele said the President also commended the elder statesman for his courage and unbending disposition to the pristine values of truth and justice. He acknowledged his role and efforts in the pursuit of a greater Nigeria.