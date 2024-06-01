ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the schools visited during the monitoring include Model Secondary School, Maitama and Government Day Secondary School, Wuse II.

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges [NAN]
70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Registrar/CEO, National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, during the monitoring in Abuja, said there was a reduction in the registration compared to 2023, when 72,865 registered.

Reeling out the statistics, Wushishi said the council registered 33,335 males and 37,268 females, a lower registration compared to 2023 with 34,064 males and 38,801 females.

According to him, the candidates were posted to write the examination in 599 centres across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that many factors were responsible for the lower registration, including the economy.

“There was a slight increase in the cost of registration and we all know what is happening in the economy.

“This affected everybody, especially those in the rural areas; candidates are not sponsored at this level,” he said.

Speaking on the promise made in 2023 by the then Permanent Secretary, David Adejo, that no underage candidate would be allowed to sit for the exams, Wushishi said the council had implemented the decision.

“We have promised to address the situation of underage children writing the exams and we did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will find out that most of the candidates you see here that look underage are not, because some of them have just one month to complete 10 years.

“So, in such cases, we excuse them to write; we don’t have any issue that has to do with any underage sitting this exam,” he added.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Lawal Usman, commended NECO for the conduct of the examination.

Usman, representing Kaduna Central, urged the council to upgrade its examinations to an ICT platform just as conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He said that sponsorship for NECO and JAMB was rolled out throughout his state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We contributed over 200 million to parents to be able to pay for the children’s NECO and JAMB.

“I am calling on other senators and house members to key into this because this is the foundation for every child,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Didi Walson-Jack, who spoke on the assessment of the examination, expressed satisfaction with the conduct.

“We’ve just been monitoring the ongoing NECO exams; in the FCT, we have 55 centres, but we have so far monitored three.

“Generally, everything is going well and we are happy with what NECO has put in place to ensure a smooth and seamless exercise,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the schools visited during the monitoring include Model Secondary School, Maitama and Government Day Secondary School, Wuse II.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition as police show up

Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition as police show up

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Lawyer accuses DSS of invading Abuja property despite court order

Lawyer accuses DSS of invading Abuja property despite court order

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Oby Ezekwesili consoles families of soldiers killed in Aba, knocks military, FG

Oby Ezekwesili consoles families of soldiers killed in Aba, knocks military, FG

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Emirate [Facebook]

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge/File photo. [NAN]

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

From left to right and top to bottom: Lanre, Rasheed, Jonah and Segun separately spent many years in prison awaiting trial in prison over flimsy cases that were eventually dismissed once they got competent legal representation

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess