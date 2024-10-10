ADVERTISEMENT
70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

News Agency Of Nigeria

The routine visit was aimed at reforming inmates and providing them with spiritual and material needs.

The inmates made the pledge after a ministration by the Kingdom Impact Vision International (KIVI), which visited the centre.

The KIVI team was led by its Global Leader, Pastor Junior Nwaubani.

KIVI is an interdenominational Christian group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the evangelical outreach featured praise and worship to God, deliverance, and material aid to the inmate.

In a sermon, Nwaubani admonished the inmates to be strong in their faith in Jesus Christ.

“Today, you have accepted Christ and His good news. Remain steadfast in faith.

“Meditate daily with the Bible, do your part and make the Holy Spirit do his work on you,” he said.

Benjamin Odagbon, the KIVI Head of Prison Evangelism, praised the inmates for their decision to embrace Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Saviour.

Odagbon said that the group would continue to visit the new converts to encourage them.

One of the inmates, Idowu Jayeoba, said that he wished he could be free to serve God.

