64th Independent: NANS wants FG to beef up security on Nigerian campuses

Bayo Wahab

Emonefe emphasised the significance of Independence Day, recalling the struggles and sacrifices of Nigeria’s forefathers who fought against colonialism.

NANS wants FG to beef up security on Nigerian Campuses amid independence celebration.
NANS wants FG to beef up security on Nigerian Campuses amid independence celebration.

NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe who led several Nigerian students on a solidarity march today in Abuja commended the FG for the student loan scheme and the CNG buses donated to students to ease transportation in all Nigerian campuses.

He said they are not in support of any move to destabilize the country but to lend its support to the FG and also pray for the success of the Bola Tinubu Administration.

Emonefe emphasised the significance of Independence Day, recalling the struggles and sacrifices of Nigeria’s forefathers who fought against colonialism.

He noted that while the country has made progress, there’s still much to be done, and it’s essential for citizens to rally around their leaders and country.

Emonefe lamented that many Nigerians take their independence and existence as one country for granted, forgetting the brutish and merciless life lived by their grandfathers under colonialism.

He stressed that supporting leaders is essential, even when disagreeing with their policies, as their failure is collective.

He said, “In line with our desire to bolster a sense of pride in our country, especially among our students population, who are the future leaders, the national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) plans a nationwide campaign to promote patriotism.

“As the former American president and sage, John F Kennedy famously said in his inaugural speech as the 35th President of the United States, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country’.

“These events are meant to express pride in our country, express gratitude to God for our survival despite all challenges, and celebrate the milestones we have achieved. It is also a statement that we Nigerian students will not join forces with negative people who have evil intentions against this country. We cannot be deceived into putting our house on fire over whatever guise.”

He emphasized that true patriotism involves supporting leaders while expressing reservations over specific actions or policies.

Bayo Wahab

