64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

The graduation ceremony that took place on Saturday featured the presentation of certificates and awards to the students and some dignitaries who contributed to their academic successes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative resulted from a partnership between the two universities and the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) following the outbreak of conflict in Sudan on April 15, 2023.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State described the development as a significant opportunity towards fulfilling the government’s commitment to education, health, and a brighter future for the younger generation.

Aliyu, represented by Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi, the State Commissioner for Higher Education, emphasised the government’s appreciation of the success, adding that some of the graduates were government-sponsored students.

He lamented the unfortunate circumstances in Sudan and prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.

“Let me reemphasise our commitment to the education of our youth. This remains a priority in our administration’s Nine-Point Agenda.

“Moreover, to ensure the success of this commitment, one-third of the 2024 state budget has been allocated to education for sustainable and quality education,” he said.

Aliyu encouraged the graduates to stay committed to their fields of study and to continue striving towards a brighter future.

In his remarks, Prof. Bashir Garba, the Vice-Chancellor of UDUS, appreciated his predecessor for facilitating the university’s partnership with the two institutions.

Represented by Prof. S. A. Sa’idu, the vice-chancellor expressed confidence that the collaboration has significantly contributed to the success of the students and would serve as a stepping stone toward their future endeavours.

Prof. Bakri Osman, the SIU President, expressed gratitude to the UDUS management and the Sokoto State Government for making the partnership a success.

Osman, represented by Dr Abdulgafar Saeed, the SIU representative in Nigeria, highlighted the challenging situation in Sudan and the commitment to ensuring the success of the graduates despite these obstacles.

Some parents of the graduating students also expressed their joy with the feats achieved by their children and wards.

One of the elated parents, Malam Ali M. Ali, the Managing Director of NAN, described the journey as a wonderful experience.

He urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of their families and country, particularly as they serve humanity in their capacities as doctors.

The NAN boss also charged the graduates to uphold the Hippocratic Oath and be fully committed to service to humanity.

Malam Mu’azu Bawa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, North-Central, also appreciated the efforts of UDUS, the Sokoto State Government, and SIU in ensuring the success of the partnership.