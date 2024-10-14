6 Dead, 5 injured in multiple vehicle accident in Oyo State

The FRSC Public Education Officer in the State, Mayowa Odewo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday in a text message that five persons were injured in the accident.

Odewo said eleven persons were involved in the accident, while the five vehicles involved in the accident were two tricycles, two trucks and a Sienna car. He said the five injured persons had been taken to Amuloko City Hospital by good Samaritans, while the corpses were taken to University College Hospital, Ibadan, before the arrival of FRSC personnel.

Odewo urged drivers to adhere strictly to road safety rules and regulations to reduce avoidable crashes.

