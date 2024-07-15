RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

52 dead, 264 injured in Ogun road accidents between May and June

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander blamed most of the accidents on speeding, dangerous and reckless driving and travelling at night among others.

FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, gave the figure on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Uga said other 264 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries from the same crashes. The sector commander blamed most of the accidents on speeding, dangerous and reckless driving and travelling at night among others.

“The FRSC wants to appeal to motorists to drive with caution and reduce their speed to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

“In addition, they should ensure that their wipers, brakes and other parts of their vehicles are functional to prevent road crashes, especially during this rainy season,” he said.

Uga also warned against one-way driving and wrongful overtaking, particularly at bends. He said FRSC would also sustain its public enlightenment campaigns to educate the motoring public on the dangers of flouting traffic rules and regulations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

