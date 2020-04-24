Mrs Funke Egbemode, the state’s Information Commissioner, said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo that the returnees were isolated for 14 days in a Lagos State facility in Badagry where they were tested for COVID-19 infection.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been speculations in the state about the status of the Ivory Coast returnees who came to the state on Wednesday.

Egbemode said the new batch of returnees, who were accepted into the state, had been certified to join the society by the appropriate agencies of the government.

She added that there was no need for the people of the state to panic.

Egbemode said: ”The 49 indigenes of Osun yesterday (Wednesday) returned to the state and of the number, 41 are from Ejigbo and 8 from Iwo.

“We have an official report showing they all have tested negative for COVID-19.

“These 49 indigenes of Osun, on arrival from Ivory Coast, were graciously received by the Lagos State Government at the Nigeria-Benin border.

“They were quarantined for 14 days in Lagos State’s facility in Badagry where they were tested for COVID-19 infection during the period.

“Those who tested positive to the disease were moved into Isolation Wards in Lagos, while those who tested negative to the infection were cleared and those from Osun were allowed to return to the state.

“The State Government of Osun hereby assures its citizens that there is no cause for alarm or reason to panic.

“The returnees who were accepted into the state have been certified to join the society by the appropriate agencies of the government, hence, they pose no risk or threat to the people of Osun.

”The State Government urges its citizens continue to trust that this administration is committed to protecting the people of Osun with everything within its powers.”

NAN recalls that out of 127 Ivory Coast returnees who came to the state a few weeks ago, 17 tested positive to the virus.

The 17 patients were, however, treated and discharged by the state government.