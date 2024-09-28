ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 Nigerian professors set to hold key positions at Gambian university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NTAC D-G said that the deployment of the crop of volunteers by NTAC to The Gambia earlier in the year was part of the 24-month Nigeria’s TAC scheme.

4 Nigerian professors set to hold key positions at Gambian university [newscentral]
4 Nigerian professors set to hold key positions at Gambian university [newscentral]

Recommended articles

Dr Yusuf Yakub, the Director-General (D-G) of NTAC, said this on Saturday in Abuja.

Yakub spoke when the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology of The Gambia, Prof. Gomez Pierre, paid him a courtesy visit.

The D-G said that the professional prowess of the four Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers led to the set up of a task force by the ministry’s Governing Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that this development followed the submission of a report by a task force to request for the four professors to man key positions in the institution.

According to him, the task force was set up to validate the current serving TAC volunteers in that country to fill in the vacant position in USET to ensure the smooth running of the university.

“The report of the task force says that the Gambian ministry has requested the endorsement from the Nigerian authorities for their appointment.

“The letter requesting endorsement, addressed to the Nigerian Mission in Kanifing and copied to the NTAC D-G, was received on Friday in Abuja.

“The Volunteer professors were selected following openings created by the imminent end of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof.Samuel Owusu-Ofori, whose tenure comes to an end on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Professors and their positions include: Prof. Nazmat Surajudeen-Bakinde -Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Yusuf Abdulfatah – Vice-Chancellor (Academics)

“Others are Prof. Akinlabi Oyetunji – Director of Research and Grants, and Prof. David Gundu – Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance,” he said.

The NTAC D-G said that the deployment of the crop of volunteers by NTAC to The Gambia earlier in the year was part of the 24-month Nigeria’s TAC scheme.

He said that it was aimed at providing technical assistance to that country.

He said that the move by the Gambian authorities remained significant, as it highlighted the strong partnership between the country and Nigeria in the areas of education and technical cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

''The Gambia remains one of the first and highest country subscribers to the TAC Scheme, and it has at the last count, received over 12,000 Nigerians as Volunteers since the establishment of TAC in 1987

`’They include engineers, lawyers and medical professionals,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China celebrates 75th anniversary in Nigeria

China celebrates 75th anniversary in Nigeria

Ganduje gifts families of police officers who died while returning from Edo ₦10m

Ganduje gifts families of police officers who died while returning from Edo ₦10m

Nigeria loses 50% of agricultural produce post-harvest – FAO

Nigeria loses 50% of agricultural produce post-harvest – FAO

Borno flood relief committee verifies 7,000 victims

Borno flood relief committee verifies 7,000 victims

4 Nigerian professors set to hold key positions at Gambian university

4 Nigerian professors set to hold key positions at Gambian university

Gov Soludo hails peaceful conduct of Anambra LG polls

Gov Soludo hails peaceful conduct of Anambra LG polls

Tinubu seeks confirmation of board of Northwest Devt Commission

Tinubu seeks confirmation of board of Northwest Devt Commission

Anambra LG Polls witness low turnout, absence of electoral officials

Anambra LG Polls witness low turnout, absence of electoral officials

Boko Haram terrorist, Abacha surrenders after intense operations by troops

Boko Haram terrorist, Abacha surrenders after intense operations by troops

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday [Presidency]

Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Zamfara's Gov Lawal donates ₦100m to Borno flood victims

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections