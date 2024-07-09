ADVERTISEMENT
4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency cautioned commercial motorcyclists against indiscriminate parking at the Toll-gate for the sake of picking passengers to prevent incoming vehicles from ramming into them.

Adekunle Ajibade, South-West Zonal Commander of TRACE, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Ajibade explained that the accident happened at about 9:15 am when the commercial bus marked APP 427 YA lost control and hit the victims.

He said that the bus was coming from Sango-Ota heading towards Toll-gate when it lost control and rammed into two persons on a motorcycle and two pedestrians who wanted to cross.

“The four victims sustained various degrees of injuries and they were taken to State Hospital, Ota for treatment,” he said.

Ajibade advised motorists against dangerous driving and excessive speed to avoid unnecessary loss of life. He also cautioned commercial motorcyclists against indiscriminate parking at the Toll-gate area for the sake of picking passengers to prevent incoming vehicles from ramming into them.

