4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

Adekunle Ajibade, South-West Zonal Commander of TRACE, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Ajibade explained that the accident happened at about 9:15 am when the commercial bus marked APP 427 YA lost control and hit the victims.

He said that the bus was coming from Sango-Ota heading towards Toll-gate when it lost control and rammed into two persons on a motorcycle and two pedestrians who wanted to cross.

“The four victims sustained various degrees of injuries and they were taken to State Hospital, Ota for treatment,” he said.