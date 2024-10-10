4 Corps members in Gombe to repeat service year for absconding from their posts

The State NYSC Coordinator, Chinwe Nwachuku, said this in Gombe, during the Passing-Out Parade of 2023 Batch “C” Stream I corps members.

Nwachuku said that the service year of three others would be extended. She said that no fewer than 1, 210 corps members comprising 662 males and 548 females passed out in Gombe State. The coordinator said that the disciplinary measures for the various offences committed by the concerned corps members were issued after facing the Corps Disciplinary Committee.

Congratulating the outgoing corps members, she urged them to leverage the skills acquired during the service year to become self-reliant.

“As you prepare to move on to the next level of your lives, I encourage you to take with you the training, skills, education, and knowledge you have acquired.

“The capacities built during the service year should be applied to your future endeavours, whether you decide to further your education, pursue a career, or start your own business.

“I am confident that you will make a distinctive difference in your respective fields.