ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 Vietnamese, 1 Guinean jailed 6 years for wildlife trafficking in Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

The arrest and conviction of these four suspects is the product of the first major intelligence-led undercover investigation into two organised crime networks

3 Vietnamese, 1 Guinean jailed 6 years for wildlife trafficking in Nigeria.
3 Vietnamese, 1 Guinean jailed 6 years for wildlife trafficking in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The convicts, three Vietnamese and one Guinean national were found guilty at the end of the trial, but the judge gave them an option of payment of fines in lieu of imprisonment.

The four accused - Phan Viet Chi, Phan Hong Quan, Duong Van Thang, and Mory Berrette - were arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on May 12, 2022, following a tip-off by the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

They were identified as high-ranking members of a major organised crime group involved in the trafficking of ivory and pangolin scales from Nigeria and rhino horn and lion bones from Mozambique and South Africa to Vietnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vietnamese accused were in Nigeria actively sourcing pangolin scales and are the first Vietnamese arrested for wildlife trafficking in Nigeria.

Since their arrest back in 2022, the convicts have remained in the custody of the Nigerian authorities. Their detention for over a year prior to the trial demonstrated the severity of the charges.

The defendants were arraigned by the NCS on July 20, 2022, for alleged illegal possession, dealing in, assembling, storing, smuggling and trading in pangolin scale and elephant’s ivory. The trial started in November 2022 and concluded this week.

The four defendants applied to change their pleas from ‘Not Guilty’ to ‘Guilty’ via a plea bargain arrangement. On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the prosecution filed the terms of the plea bargain agreement and the defendants pleaded guilty to each of the four counts.

“The judge’s decision recognises wildlife crime as serious organised crime and sends an important signal to wildlife traffickers, that this trade will no longer be considered a “low-risk, high-reward” venture for criminals out to make a profit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That said, to prompt a stronger deterrent effect for wildlife crimes, a higher sentence without the option of evading imprisonment through fine payments would have been more appropriate considering the seriousness of such crimes and the key role of the offenders,” said Olivia Swaak-Goldman, Executive Director of the WJC.

This case represents a watershed moment in respect to investigating and prosecuting wildlife crime in Nigeria.

The arrest and conviction of these four suspects is the product of the first major intelligence-led undercover investigation into two organised crime networks, one Guinean and one Vietnamese, that were responsible for the trafficking of tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales from Nigeria to Vietnam.

This investigation highlighted the benefits of follow-up investigations after major seizures and the importance of international cooperation in bringing wildlife traffickers to justice.

Since July 2021, the ongoing partnership between the NCS and the WJC has resulted in the arrest of 21 suspects and the seizure of over 9 tonnes of pangolin scales and over 1 tonne of ivory.

ADVERTISEMENT

This successful partnership enabled the disruption of the criminal networks trafficking ivory and pangolin scales in Nigeria, with trafficking reaching its lowest level in five years, several key players arrested, while others are on the run and in hiding. It also led to the displacement of ivory and pangolin scales trafficking from Nigeria to other countries.

“The sentence imposed on the four accused may not be appropriate considering the crimes committed; however, from an investigation point of view, the results have been ground-breaking.

"This investigation has laid bare the modus operandi of the criminal networks trafficking wildlife commodity from Nigeria and Mozambique to Vietnam, including how they converge with more traditional crimes and how they launder their money.

"We now have a greater understanding of Vietnamese trafficking networks operating in Africa than we ever had, which can be used to continue efforts to disrupt and dismantle the networks. We have also seen a massive reduction in the trafficking of pangolins, once the world’s most trafficked mammal.

"There has not been a reported seizure of pangolin scales in Asia originating from Africa in over 550 days. There is no clearer example of the importance of disrupting organised crime networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Wildlife Justice Commission is committed to continue supporting the NCS to maintain the current downward trafficking trend and to further disrupt the trafficking of wildlife from Nigeria to Asia,” said Steve Carmody, Director of Programs at the WJC.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Tinubu says military fighting irregular forces, seeks change in doctrine

Tinubu says military fighting irregular forces, seeks change in doctrine

Oshiomhole mourns Esogban of Benin Kingdom

Oshiomhole mourns Esogban of Benin Kingdom

Nigerian workers are critical players toward wealth creation – NLC

Nigerian workers are critical players toward wealth creation – NLC

Falana urges government to promote entrepreneurship for women, youths

Falana urges government to promote entrepreneurship for women, youths

Tinubu’s seven wonders in seven weeks

Tinubu’s seven wonders in seven weeks

Kano govt suspends 3 principals, rewards one for diligence

Kano govt suspends 3 principals, rewards one for diligence

Stop media attacks on the judiciary, Group cautions politicians

Stop media attacks on the judiciary, Group cautions politicians

Muslims, Christians hold special prayers for peace, rainfall in Borno

Muslims, Christians hold special prayers for peace, rainfall in Borno

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others