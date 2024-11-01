ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawyer stated that the convict being a youth, has no previous crime record, and urged the court to show leniency.

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos
24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

Recommended articles

Aji was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a five-count charge of dealing in hard drugs, to which he pleaded guilty. After his plea, the prosecution counsel, M. I Erondu, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered several exhibits before the court in support of her case.

The exhibits include a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form, a certificate of test analysis, and a bulk of the substances. Others are a package of substance, a statement of the convict, and a large sealed brown envelope. She then urged the court to proceed and convict the defendant based on his plea, and the evidence adduced by the prosecution.

Justice Ambrose Allagoa, accordingly found the defendant guilty of the change and sentenced him to a term of two years imprisonment without the option of a fine. During a plea for mercy, the defence counsel, Opeyemi Owolabi, urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the convict was a first offender.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the convict being a youth, had no previous crime record, and urged the court to show leniency. Earlier, Erondu, the prosecution counsel, said that Aji committed the offences on September 1, at Egbeda in Lagos.

She told the court that the convict had dealt in 1.1kg of Cannabis sativa, 7 grammes of Methamphetamine, 44 grammes of Tramadol hydrochloride, two litres of Codeine cough syrup, and 5 grammes of Rophynol.

Erondu said that all the items are classified as psychotropic substances in the NDLEA schedule, similar to cocaine heroin LSD all restricted by law. She said the offence contravened the provisions of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation, 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos [NAN]

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos