ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director said the festival would also include initiatives such as Pitch Your Project, Tour Rivers Initiative and Rivers Film Project.

Founder and Festival Director of Rivers International Film Festival, RIFF. Kate Ezeigbo, announcing activities for the upcoming festival scheduled for October 24-27 in Port-Harcourt [NAN]
Founder and Festival Director of Rivers International Film Festival, RIFF. Kate Ezeigbo, announcing activities for the upcoming festival scheduled for October 24-27 in Port-Harcourt [NAN]

Recommended articles

Kate Ezeigbo, Founder and Festival Director of RIFF, announced this during a news conference organised to mark the second edition of the festival on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

She said that the submissions came from 172 countries, with Nigeria, India, and the U.S. contributing the highest number of entries.

“The significant number of submissions reflects the potential socio-cultural connections that could be fostered between Rivers, Nigeria, and all the 172 participating countries.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezeigbo said the event organisers faced challenges in selecting films for the competition, owing to the sheer volume of impressive and competitive entries received.

She said that out of the 2,230 films submitted, only 127 were chosen to compete in the four-day festival.

Ezeigbo highlighted that the selection criteria included films exploring themes such as gender inequality, sexuality, power dynamics, security, racism, and social justice at national and regional levels.

“Other selected stories address marginalised Indigenous and cultural or racial groups, and touch on topics like technology, psychology, medicine, and spirituality and more.’’

The director said the festival would also include initiatives such as Pitch Your Project, Tour Rivers Initiative and Rivers Film Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to the film competition, film practitioners attending the festival will have access to free health services.

“We decided to provide health services due to the frequent deaths of film practitioners in the industry.

“Therefore, at every edition of the festival, film practitioners, enthusiasts and critics will be offered free minor surgeries, eye tests, routine health checks and medication,” she said.

Ezeigbo said that the festival would also offer training in areas such as cinematography, smartphone videography, haircare production, makeup artistry, balloon decoration and cake baking.

According to her, the Pitch Project initiative will allow content creators to interact with film executive producers, while the Rivers Film Project will promote the culture of the Rivers people.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the Tour Rivers Initiative would showcase the sights, sounds and cultural heritage of the state, attracting visitors from across the globe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months