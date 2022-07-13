2023: Ali Modu Sheriff backs APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

He stated this in a congratulatory statement signed by Cairo Ojougboh, the Director-General of the Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation.

According to the statement, Mr Sheriff said Mr Shettima, who served under him as a commissioner, had informed him of his nomination as soon as he (Shettima) found out.

"Shettima personally notified me of his nomination as soon as he was informed of it, and I have given my blessings to the Tinubu/ Shettima APC 2023 presidential ticket.

“We have given him and his principal our blessings and we implore all hands to be on deck as we work in unity to ensure the party’s electoral victory in 2023.”

While he urged all the party leaders and members to work together to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 election, the former governor pledged readiness to work with the team.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the APC wins the coming elections landslide,” he added.

However, many Nigerians including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had warned political parties against having presidential tickets in which the candidate and the running mate are of the same religion.

But Mr Tinubu, in his defense, said his choice of Mr Shettima, does not mean that he is insensitive to the religious concerns of many people.