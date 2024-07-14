ADVERTISEMENT
200 students receive NDDC scholarship for postgraduate studies abroad

News Agency Of Nigeria

Azuka Chinedu, the best-performing candidate during the selection process, commended NDDC for giving them the opportunity to advance their education abroad.

Chiedu Ebie, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, handed over the letters to the beneficiaries during a pre-departure ceremony in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Ebie, in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Seledi Thompson-Wakama, said that the scholars would pursue doctorate and master’s degrees in various fields of learning abroad.

“The scholarship scheme is an important component of NDDC’s human capital development programme, providing free education to scholars in the Niger Delta.

“We know that education is the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

“We expect the beneficiaries to make the best use of this opportunity given to them to acquire technical expertise for the benefit of the region and Nigeria,” he said.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, assured the beneficiaries that their tuition and accommodation would be paid immediately.

He said that NDDC had awarded scholarships to thousands, with many of the beneficiaries excelling in their academic pursuit and careers.

“You need to emulate your predecessors and come back home to add value to the society, making the Niger Delta people proud,” he advised the scholars.

Ogbuku advised the students to focus on their studies to succeed, assuring them that those who got distinctions in their Master’s programme would receive a scholarship for a PhD.

NDDC Director of Education, Health and Social Services, Dr George Uzonwanne, said that out of 56,000 applicants, only 200 passed the electronic examination process.

According to him, the NDDC foreign scholarship programme commenced in 2010 with the aim of educating underprivileged Niger Delta youths who desired advanced training and skills.

“We will do our best to be good ambassadors of the Niger Delta, and return to contribute to regional development,” he promised, on behalf of other beneficiaries.

