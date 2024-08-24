20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

Its Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed their rescue to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) at 11.15 p.m. on Friday in Makurdi.

NAN reports that the students, who were travelling to Enugu for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Convention, were abducted in Otukpo.

Also taken was a House Officer, who accompanied them on the journey.

Anene, however, declined further details on the rescue efforts.

“The victims have been released. Details will be released tomorrow (Saturday) morning please,” he stated.

NAN reports that their release is coming five days after the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, deployed a tactical squad to Benue and ordered the Commissioner of Police in Benue, to relocate to Otukpo.