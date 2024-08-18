ADVERTISEMENT
2 dead as Zamfara bandits engage soldiers in fierce encounter

News Agency Of Nigeria

Following the engagement, the troops conducted a mop-up operation and recovered one operational motorcycle belonging to the violent extremist.

An illustrative photo of troops of the Nigerian Army on the front [VanguardNGR]
An illustrative photo of troops of the Nigerian Army on the front [VanguardNGR]

This is contained in a statement by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations (ADAPR), 1Bde/Sect 1 OPHD, Lt. Sulaiman Omale, in Gusau on Sunday.

Omale said the Sector 1 Joint Task Force in North-West “Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD)”, under Operation Sahel Sanity II, has continued to record successes in the fight against banditry in Zamfara and the North-West region.

“On 16th August 2024, the troops, under the directives of the Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Joint Task Force (North-West) Operation Hadarin Daji successfully neutralized the two bandits.

”This was during a fierce encounter at Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA).

“Acting on credible intelligence, the gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of violent extremist activities in the area.

“The troops, after engaging the elements in a serious gun duel, effectively neutralised two of the violent extremists.

“Other criminals were forced to withdraw in disarray,” Omale said.

He said that following the engagement, the troops conducted a mop-up operation and recovered one operational motorcycle belonging to the violent extremist.

Omale said, ”The area had since been secured, with troops of Sector One OPHD maintaining an aggressive presence and conducting a confidence-building patrol to ensure the safety of locals in the community.

“The success of this operation indicates the ongoing commitment of operation Hadarin Daji to rid Zamfara out of banditry and restore peace and security to the region,” Omale added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

