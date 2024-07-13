2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

The council’s Chairman, Asma”u Halilu, made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the two journalists and their families were abducted by suspected kidnappers at their residences on July 6 at about 10: 30pm.

Halilu said, “To the glory of God Almighty, our colleagues, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Abduraheem Aodu and their families have been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Council extends her profound gratitude to the office of the CP, Kaduna State Command, Office of the NSA, the D-G, DSS, the Inspector General of Police, Kaduna State Government, the NUJ President and all well-meaning Nigerians that prayed along with us during the trying time.