18 people confirmed dead, 19 seriously injured in Borno suicide bombing attacks

NAN reports that the coordinated attacks, which took many by surprise, were shocking to the people of Borno.

Saidu said in a situation report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the death comprised adult males, females and children.

He added that the first blast by a suicide bomber took place at a wedding ceremony, while the second blast occurred at the funeral service of victims when another female suicide bomber rushed into the congregation.

He stated that “19 people seriously injured were conveyed to Maiduguri in four ambulances, while 23 others are waiting for military escort in the Medical Regimental Services (MRS) Clinic.

“I am now coordinating for a chopper tonight. I have mobilised emergency drugs to complement the shortage of drugs in Gwoza.

“The degree of injuries range from abdominal raptures to skull and limb fractures.

“I have also received a report that there is a suspected suicide bomber in Pulka,” Saidu said.

Pulka is a village not too far from Gwoza town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coordinated attacks, which took many by surprise, were shocking to the people of Borno who experienced such at the height of the insurgency between 2024 and 2014.

