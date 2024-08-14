18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC

The command’s Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Wednesday.

NAN learnt that the accidents, which occurred between Friday and Tuesday, also left six other persons with various degrees of injuries.

She attributed the accidents to speeding, wrongful overtaking, and the lack of adequate rest, leading to fatigue, among other factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FRSC is appealing to motorists to maintain the stipulated speed and refrain from wrongful overtaking to stem road crashes on the highway.

“In addition, they should take adequate rest to avoid fatigue, which may result in sleeping off on the wheels thus leading to accidents,” Okpe stated.