ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accidents have been attributed to speeding, wrongful overtaking, and the lack of adequate rest, leading to fatigue, among other factors.

18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICIR]
18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICIR]

Recommended articles

The command’s Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Wednesday.

NAN learnt that the accidents, which occurred between Friday and Tuesday, also left six other persons with various degrees of injuries.

She attributed the accidents to speeding, wrongful overtaking, and the lack of adequate rest, leading to fatigue, among other factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FRSC is appealing to motorists to maintain the stipulated speed and refrain from wrongful overtaking to stem road crashes on the highway.

“In addition, they should take adequate rest to avoid fatigue, which may result in sleeping off on the wheels thus leading to accidents,” Okpe stated.

She advised motorists to always ensure regular checks on their vehicles to correct defects that could lead to avoidable vehicular malfunction and accidents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICEF calls on fathers to actively promote exclusive breastfeeding for infants

UNICEF calls on fathers to actively promote exclusive breastfeeding for infants

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

Police terminate kidnapper in gun battle, recover weapons in Delta

Police terminate kidnapper in gun battle, recover weapons in Delta

Speaker Abbas bows to pressure, withdraws controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

Speaker Abbas bows to pressure, withdraws controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC

18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC

Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria