ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander said that most of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, dangerous driving, night travel and tyre burst, among others.

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration (TheGuardianNG)
17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration (TheGuardianNG)

Recommended articles

Anthony Uga, Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun. Uga said that 45 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries from the crashes.

The sector commander said that most of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, dangerous driving, night travel, and tyre burst.

“We are appealing to motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of life, especially during this rainy season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, they should exercise patience and reduce their speed to reduce disaster on our highway,” he said.

The sector commander said that the special patrol just concluded also helped minimise road crashes because the corps could check excesses of motorists.

He said that FRSC would continue to sustain the special patrol, especially on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, and other parts of the state to ensure that lives are safe on the road.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

Investigating ‘honest and hardworking’ Kwankwaso is waste of time - NNPP

Investigating ‘honest and hardworking’ Kwankwaso is waste of time - NNPP

We'll be battle ready for any thief who tries to steal our fortune - PDP tells APC

We'll be battle ready for any thief who tries to steal our fortune - PDP tells APC

'Trump literally murdered Biden in 90 min' - FFK on US presidential debate

'Trump literally murdered Biden in 90 min' - FFK on US presidential debate

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun