17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

Anthony Uga, Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun. Uga said that 45 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries from the crashes.

The sector commander said that most of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, dangerous driving, night travel, and tyre burst.

“We are appealing to motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of life, especially during this rainy season.

“In addition, they should exercise patience and reduce their speed to reduce disaster on our highway,” he said.

The sector commander said that the special patrol just concluded also helped minimise road crashes because the corps could check excesses of motorists.