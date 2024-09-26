16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

This heartbreaking event has led the Ogun State Police Command to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Witnesses reported that an argument broke out between Lasisi and another player, identified as Alex Eziochukwu, during the game.

The situation escalated into a confrontation, during which Lasisi suddenly fell unconscious. Eyewitnesses rushed him to Owokoniran Hospital, but despite efforts to save him, a doctor later pronounced him dead.

Following the incident, police began an extensive search for Eziochukwu, who reportedly fled the scene after Lasisi's death was confirmed. Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola stated that the department received a call from a relative of the victim, alerting them to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This led to the deployment of detectives to the area to investigate further and apprehend the suspect. Her words, “A phone call was received from one Tobi Olarewaju that his nephew, Jamiu Lasisi, 16 years old, of the same address, was playing football in the area alongside others.

“In the process, an argument ensued between him and one of the footballers; he fell unconscious, and he was rushed to Owokoniran Hospital, GRA Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Following the report on Tuesday, a team of detectives was led to the scene, searching every nook and cranny of the area to arrest the suspect, but all to no avail.”

By early Wednesday morning, the police successfully arrested Eziochukwu, responding to tips received from informants. Odutola confirmed the arrest, noting that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full details of what transpired during the match.

The community has been left in shock over the incident, and many are calling for justice for Lasisi. As the investigation unfolds, police are working diligently to piece together the events leading to this tragic loss of life.

ADVERTISEMENT