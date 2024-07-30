ADVERTISEMENT
16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to NPA, two vessels are set to berth with petrol, while another two will arrive with bulk and butane gas.

16 ships await berthing at Lagos ports with petrol, wheat, & others [Daily Nigerian]

This is disclosed in the Tuesday edition of the "NPA Shipping Position", a daily briefing by the port authority. According to NPA, two vessels are set to berth with petrol, while another two will arrive with bulk and butane gas.

Also, three vessels will bring general cargo, three will carry bulk wheat, and the remaining six will deliver boats, containers, towing equipment, Single Buoy Mooring (SBM), and fresh fish.

“The 16 vessels will berth at ENL Consortium, AMPT, Apapa Bulk, and Greenview Development Nigeria Ltd. terminals in Lagos,” the NPA stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine vessels are currently discharging crude oil, diesel, containers, gasoline oil, and other cargoes at various ports in Lagos.

