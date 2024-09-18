108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Jibrin Barau disclosed this on behalf of the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, when he led some senators to Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir made this known in a statement in Abuja. Barau said that each of the 108 senators donated ₦500,000, totaling ₦54 million while he announced the donation of ₦10m.

“The Northern Senators Forum also donated ₦10m making it a total of ₦74m”.

According to the statement, the senators were received by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno. Barau commiserated with the Government and people of Borno over the incident.

“Your Excellency, we are here to register our condolences and commiserate with you and the entire state over the ugly flood incident in this beautiful Borno last week.

“Whatever touches Borno has touched the entire country.

‘This is why I’m here with some of my colleagues, even though the President of the Senate was here yesterday (Monday) representing the Senate as a whole.

“But it’s our tradition, normally in an occurrence such as this, even if the father or a leader came to register his condolences, that doesn’t stop those that are under him to go individually or collectively and commiserate with the victims.

