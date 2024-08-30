10% of cardiovascular deaths in Nigeria attributed to high salt intake

Ibrahim made the call on Friday during the investiture ceremony of herself and Dr Olusina Ajidahun as Policy Champion, and Social Media Influencer for Salt Target Regulations in Nigeria. The ceremony was organised by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED).

As the newly appointed policy champion, Ibrahim stressed the need for public education and policy intervention to tackle cardiovascular diseases, which were placing an enormous strain on the country’s health system.

She highlighted alarming statistics, that approximately 38.1% of Nigerian adults suffer from hypertension, equating to one in every three adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This high prevalence, coupled with excessive salt intake, estimated at 10 grams per meal, double the recommended limit of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“It contributes to 10% of cardiovascular disease-related deaths in the country,” she said.

She underscored the importance of adhering to the WHO’s sodium consumption guidelines of less than two grams per meal, which is equivalent to less than one teaspoon of salt. She pointed out that current dietary habits, which heavily rely on salt in both home-cooked and processed foods, exacerbate the issue.

“The high sodium intake, compounded by rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles, underscores the need for urgent and sustained public health interventions,” she stated.

As the Policy Champion for salt target regulations, Ibrahim expressed her commitment to leveraging her platform to raise awareness about the risks associated with high salt intake and the benefits of reducing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, there is a need for engagement with stakeholders across various sectors, including government bodies, health professionals, and the private sector, to implement effective policies and regulations.

The Special Adviser also announced the launch of the “Peabody Youth Campaign for Health,” a programme aimed at educating and mobilising young people to advocate for healthier eating habits. She vowed to collaborate with social media influencers and other partners to spread vital health information across Nigeria.

Dr Jerome Mafeni, Technical Director of NHED, said that reducing salt intake was crucial to improving public health in Nigeria.

“We have made significant progress, but there is still plenty of work left to be done,” he noted.

Mafeni urged continued collaboration to drive change and create a healthier future, emphasising the need for mandatory salt reduction targets and social media advocacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Joy Amafah, Nigeria Coordinator for Food & Nutritional Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), highlighted sodium reduction as a best practice in public health. Amafah cited South Africa’s successful measures and suggested that Nigeria had the potential to lead similar efforts in West Africa.

Batet Musa, Nutrition Policy Advisor at Resolve to Save Lives, lauded the initiative to appoint a Policy Champion and a Social Media Influencer. Musa stressed the importance of collaborative efforts and advocacy in public health.

Dr Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), underscored the need for preventive strategies in public health. He highlighted CAPPA’s broad engagement across health-related issues and emphasised the importance of a shift towards preventive measures.

In his acceptance speech, Ajidahun, appointed Social Media Influencer, expressed commitment to using his platform to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive salt consumption and inspire healthier living.

Dr Aminu Yakubu, Technical Assistant at the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health, emphasised the government’s dedication to preventive measures for combating non-communicable diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the importance of the Special Adviser’s role in promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing NCDs.