Osun state has discharged 10 coronavirus patients who have recovered from the disease.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola announced this at a media briefing on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Coronavirus cases in the state soared after 17 out 127 people who recently returned from Ivory Coast tested positive for the virus.

The governor said 10 of the 17 patients tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control.

He said, “When I updated you on the state of the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State of Osun eight days ago, I disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the coronavirus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo.

“I also expressed confidence that the 17 patients would soon be released to join their families. I am happy to inform you that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control and will soon be released to join their families.

“The remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of their colleagues. You will recall that of the two earlier cases one had tested negative and had since been discharged.

“Consequently, the release of 10 patients today brings to 11, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the State of Osun.”

Recall that Governor Oyetola announced the release of the index case of coronavirus in the state on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

As of Friday, April 10, 2020, the state had 20 cases of the virus.