LG autonomy: Fresh concerns arise over NASS's refusal to obey S'Court ruling

Segun Adeyemi

The legislature has been urged to fulfil its legislative role, remembering that the Supreme Court has done its part by issuing rulings in the interest of justice.

The Nigerian Senate. [Facebook]
He accused the Assembly of neglecting its duties despite the apex court's clear stance on the matter.

Pulse Nigeria reported that on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment mandating that funds intended for local governments be directly deposited into their accounts.

This decision was widely celebrated, yet it also attracted criticism from those who argue that the ruling contradicts the principles of federalism.

Dr Izinyon acknowledged these differing views but emphasised the importance of the Supreme Court's role as a court of law and policy, balancing socio-economic and political considerations in its rulings.

"The Supreme Court of Nigeria indubitably and constitutionally remains the final court of the land. Their finality is not due to infallibility, but because they are the last resort," Dr Izinyon quoted the late Hon. Justice Oputa.

Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN) urged the legislature to fulfil it's legislative obligation and adhere to the Supreme Court verdict on LGA autonomy. [Facebook]
He expressed concern that, despite numerous Supreme Court rulings declaring the dissolution of democratically elected local governments by state governors unconstitutional, the National Assembly has failed to address this issue through legislation.

"Where is the National Assembly after the Supreme Court decision in A-G Lagos State vs A-G Federation to correct by legislation or amendment that the joint account referred to are for the State and the Local Government Areas, created by Schedule 1 of the 1999 Constitution?" he questioned.

Dr Izinyon urged the National Assembly to fulfil its legislative role, stressing that the Supreme Court had done its part by issuing rulings in the interest of justice.

"What is left is for the National Assembly to proceed with the enabling legislation to give teeth to this profound decision and make other adequate safeguards by legislation to ensure proper accountability and the relevant authorities to beam their search light in case the Local Government Councils fall short of this golden opportunity," he added.

Segun Adeyemi

