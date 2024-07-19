Reps begin vigorous review of supplementary appropriation bill amidst concerns

In an interview on Friday, July 19, Agbese said the House is committed to ensuring that the supplementary budget serves the best interests of Nigerians.

The 2024 Supplementary Budget, totalling ₦6.2 trillion, aims to fund critical infrastructure projects, education, healthcare access, and public welfare initiatives.

The budget is divided into two main components: ₦3.2 trillion for Renewed Hope infrastructure projects and other critical infrastructure projects across the country and ₦3 trillion to meet further recurrent expenditure requirements necessary for the proper operation of the Federal Government.

"We will scrutinise every bit of the budget proposal to ensure that ultimately each kobo is well utilised and that the budget is in the best interest of our constituents," Agbese said.

The President's request is pursuant to Section 58, sub-section two of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Hon. Agbese emphasised that the House will engage with stakeholders, conduct public hearings, and scrutinise the bill to ensure that it serves the best interests of Nigerians.

He further explained that the House would work closely with the Senate to ensure the bill's swift passage.

"We will work together to ensure that the budget is passed with the necessary scrutiny and oversight," he said.

When asked about the specific focus areas in the supplementary budget, Agbese stated, "We are looking at critical infrastructure projects that will impact the lives of Nigerians, such as roads, bridges, and healthcare facilities.

"We are also looking at education and public welfare initiatives that will benefit our constituents. We want to ensure that the budget is inclusive and benefits all Nigerians, regardless of location or socio-economic status."