Lagos State releases common entrance exam results for 2024/2025 session

Segun Adeyemi

Private schools that participated in the examination are required to submit their results to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) to ensure their students are included in the first lists for admission to Government Public Junior Secondary Schools.

The Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Adebayo Orunsolu stated that all successful pupils will be treated equally in the placement process. [Business Post]
These results are crucial for students transitioning into Government Public Junior Secondary Schools for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Adebayo Orunsolu, Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, confirmed this development in a statement noting that the results are now available on the official portal.

Schools can easily access them online using the existing credentials provided during registration.

Orunsolu added, “This arrangement is aimed at reducing the delays previously associated with the process.”

READ ALSO: NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

The new online system is designed to streamline the results printing process for all schools, including public and approved private primary schools, eliminating the need for physical visits to the board’s office.

“We promise to sustain the Education Policy that says ‘No child should be left behind,’” Orunsolu reassured, highlighting the ministry’s commitment to inclusivity.

Orunsolu stated that all successful pupils will be treated equally in the placement process.

Additionally, private schools that participated in the examination are required to submit their results to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) to ensure their students are included in the first lists for admission to Government Public Junior Secondary Schools.

