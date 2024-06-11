'Gag order' on Peter Obi raises concern as Labour Party reacts

In a statement released on Monday by Emmanuel Idakwo, the party’s Kogi State Publicity Secretary, the party expressed concerns about the recent restriction imposed on Obi.

As quoted by Punch, the statement reads, “We are deeply concerned by the recent imposition of a gag order on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party by some pressure groups in the Middle Belt Pan Nigeria Forum.

“This directive restricts the candidate from making any statements regarding the 2023 presidential election. The election, widely recognised as plagued by irregularities, particularly in the transmission of results from polling units to the IREV, has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral processes.”

Idakwo emphasised that restricting Obi’s remarks on the election, known for its widespread perception of fraud and irregularities, was inappropriate.

He stressed that the ex-governor of Anambra State had a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of future elections nationwide.

“It is imperative that measures are taken to address these concerns and uphold the credibility of the electoral process. Restricting candidates from speaking out on such issues only serves to stifle transparency and hinder the path towards a fair and just election outcome.

“We call for a reevaluation of this seeming statement that appears to be the hands of Esau but the voice of Jacob,” he said.