ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

Segun Adeyemi

Several workers who arrived early to oversee compliance found the entrance and exit gates obstructed by two coastal buses.

Members of PASAN at the National Assembly premises. [X, Formerly Twitter]
Members of PASAN at the National Assembly premises. [X, Formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Early-arriving workers found the gates obstructed by two large buses, Vanguard reported.

In the letter dated June 1 and signed by the Acting Secretary General, Agugbue Ugochi Happiness, PASAN urged all its members to join the nationwide strike.

The letter titled "Mobilisation for Nationwide Indefinite Strike, read, ” Following the resolutions by the NLC/ TUC on the above subject matter, all affiliates are to mobilize their members to join the nationwide strike action starting from June 3 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sequel to the above, all Chairmen and Secretaries of all chapters of our union are to mobilize our members for effective participation.”

Pulse earlier reported that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja faced a similar situation as passengers could no longer access the airport due to the workers' strike blockade.

Due to the inability of the tripartite committee, established by the Federal Government, to agree on a new minimum wage, the organised labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, initiated a nationwide strike today (Monday, June 3).

As a result, the national power grid has already been shut down.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Murtala Ajaka and Usman Ododo. [Facebook]

Ajaka vs Ododo: Tribunal to decide winner of Kogi guber polls Monday, May 27

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea [Global News - Inquirer.net]

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers