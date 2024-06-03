PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

Early-arriving workers found the gates obstructed by two large buses, Vanguard reported.

In the letter dated June 1 and signed by the Acting Secretary General, Agugbue Ugochi Happiness, PASAN urged all its members to join the nationwide strike.

The letter titled "Mobilisation for Nationwide Indefinite Strike, read, ” Following the resolutions by the NLC/ TUC on the above subject matter, all affiliates are to mobilize their members to join the nationwide strike action starting from June 3 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sequel to the above, all Chairmen and Secretaries of all chapters of our union are to mobilize our members for effective participation.”

Pulse earlier reported that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja faced a similar situation as passengers could no longer access the airport due to the workers' strike blockade.

Due to the inability of the tripartite committee, established by the Federal Government, to agree on a new minimum wage, the organised labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, initiated a nationwide strike today (Monday, June 3).